An official said on Wednesday that a more transmissible new sub-variant of Omicron was detected in New Delhi. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75. The sub-variant of Omicron even infects those with antibodies.
The official said that the new sub-variant was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.
Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital in Delhi, said that the new sub-variant of Omicron has more transmissibility. It infects even those with antibodies, he said.
“Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing," Suresh Kumar said.
He added: “This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the Covid vaccines in their body."
(With ANI inputs)
