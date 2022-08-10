Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / More transmissible new Omicron sub-variant detected in Delhi, infects even those with antibodies: Report

More transmissible new Omicron sub-variant detected in Delhi, infects even those with antibodies: Report

A new sub-variant of Omicron, which is more transmissible and infects those with antibodies, was detected in Delhi
1 min read . 04:39 PM ISTLivemint

  • A more transmissible new sub-variant of Omicron which also infects those with antibodies was detected in Delhi

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An official said on Wednesday that a more transmissible new sub-variant of Omicron was detected in New Delhi. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75. The sub-variant of Omicron even infects those with antibodies.

An official said on Wednesday that a more transmissible new sub-variant of Omicron was detected in New Delhi. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75. The sub-variant of Omicron even infects those with antibodies.

The official said that the new sub-variant was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.

The official said that the new sub-variant was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital in Delhi, said that the new sub-variant of Omicron has more transmissibility. It infects even those with antibodies, he said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital in Delhi, said that the new sub-variant of Omicron has more transmissibility. It infects even those with antibodies, he said.

“Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing," Suresh Kumar said.

“Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing," Suresh Kumar said.

He added: “This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the Covid vaccines in their body."

He added: “This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the Covid vaccines in their body."

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.