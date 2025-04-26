More trouble for Rahul Gandhi: Pune court summons Raebareli MP in defamation case over ‘Veer Savarkar’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Pune court in a defamation case filed by a relative of Veer Savarkar after comments he made in London. He is expected to attend the hearing on May 9.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Apr 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend Pune court hearing on May 9 in connection with defamation case over ‘Veer Savarkar’ remark.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend Pune court hearing on May 9 in connection with defamation case over ‘Veer Savarkar’ remark. (PTI)

A Pune court has summoned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case related to comments he made about Veer Savarkar, ANI reported. The case was filed by a relative of Savarkar in connection with the statement he made during his visit to London. He is expected to attend the hearing on May 9, 2025.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments. Notably, Veer Savarkar was a Hindutva ideologue, who is a revered figure among the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More details awaited….

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsMore trouble for Rahul Gandhi: Pune court summons Raebareli MP in defamation case over ‘Veer Savarkar’ remark
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.