More trouble for Rahul Gandhi: Pune court summons Raebareli MP in defamation case over ‘Veer Savarkar’ remark

A Pune court has summoned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case related to comments he made about Veer Savarkar, ANI reported. The case was filed by a relative of Savarkar in connection with the statement he made during his visit to London. He is expected to attend the hearing on May 9, 2025.
This comes a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments. Notably, Veer Savarkar was a Hindutva ideologue, who is a revered figure among the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
More details awaited….
