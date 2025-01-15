Combs faces a new sexual assault lawsuit, adding to over 30 against him. The recent claim involves an alleged 2000 incident with a minor. His lawyers assert that evidence supports consensual interactions and describe the charges as sexist and lacking foundation.

Trouble mounts for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as the disgraced music mogul faces yet another sexual assault lawsuit. With this, the 55-year-old has been named in more than 30 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The New York woman who has filed the latest lawsuit has claimed that in 2000, when she was 16 years old, Combs began talking to her and offered her a ride home in a car with two men who apparently worked for him, while she was leaving a babysitting job at a Lower Manhattan building.

According to a CBS News report citing the lawsuit, it was the same building where Combs' romantic partner lived. The woman refused multiple times but eventually accepted Diddy's offer and got in the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman claimed that the driver didn't stop at her building, and she became scared and upset. Combs then allegedly gave her a drink to help her “calm down", after which she started feeling “groggy and unsteady".

That is when she alleges that Combs raped her.

The lawsuit said she was eventually taken home and left in the lobby of her building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Clearly Consensual’: Diddy's attorneys say alleged abuse victim ‘enjoyed herself’ In a motion filed on Tuesday, attorneys for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have claimed that key evidence disclosed by prosecutors — videos of the alleged “freak off" parties — show only consensual sex between willing adults and “fundamentally undermine" the charges against him.

They also labelled the prosecution against the rapper as “sexist and puritanical".

“Any fair-minded viewer of the videos will quickly conclude that the prosecution of Combs is both sexist and puritanical," the lawyers wrote. “It is sexist because the government’s theory perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The indictment against Combs said the music mogul arranged sexual encounters between his victims and male sex workers that he called “Freak Offs".

Far from the “sensationalistic media reports," Diddy’s attorneys wrote, the videos at issue “unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be Victim-I not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself."

They said the videos do not depict sex parties, and there were no secret cameras, orgies, minors or other celebrities involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They wrote that there was no evidence of violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation and no indication that anyone was incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption.

“There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking," they said.