Morgan Stanley ups 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%, flags Russia risk
Morgan Stanley has raised the 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36 per cent, flagging the Russia risk
Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand growth estimate for this year by about 36%, citing growing momentum in China's reopening and a recovery in aviation, but flagged higher supply from Russia as an offseting factor.
