Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,800 as search for survivors continues

Villagers in parts of Morocco, struck by the country's most powerful earthquake in more than a century, endured their fourth night sleeping outdoors on September 11 as the death toll climbed to over 2,800 people, Reuters reported.

Search teams from various countries have joined Moroccan efforts to locate survivors after the 6.8 magnitude quake hit the High Atlas Mountains late on September 8, reducing traditional mud brick houses common in the region to rubble. Morocco has accepted offers of assistance from Spain and Britain, both of which dispatched search-and-rescue experts with sniffer dogs. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also extended aid. Algeria allocated three planes to transport rescue personnel and supplies.

State TV reported on September 11 that the death toll had reached 2,862, with 2,562 people injured. Given that much of the quake zone is in remote areas, authorities have not provided any estimates for the number of missing.

In the village of Tinmel, almost every house was flattened, leaving the entire community homeless. The military has reinforced search-and-rescue teams, provided drinking water, and distributed food, tents, and blankets.

Mouhamad Elhasan, 59, recounted that he was having dinner with his family when the earthquake struck. His 31-year-old son fled outside but was struck as their neighbour's roof collapsed, trapping him under the rubble. Elhasan desperately searched for his son as he cried for help, but eventually, the cries ceased, and when he reached his son, he was already dead. Elhasan, his wife, and daughter remained inside their home and survived.

In Tikekhte, where few buildings remain standing, 66-year-old Mohamed Ouchen described how residents saved 25 people, including his sister. He said, "We were busy rescuing. Because we didn't have tools, we used our hands." He added, "Her head was visible, and we kept digging by hand," Reuters reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech, where several historic buildings in the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered damage. The earthquake also caused significant harm to the historically important 12th-century Tinmel Mosque.

Modern areas of Marrakech, including a location near the airport designated for IMF and World Bank meetings scheduled for the next month, remained largely unaffected. Despite the disaster, the Moroccan government intends to proceed with the meetings, which are expected to draw over 10,000 attendees, according to sources.

