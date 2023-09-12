Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,800 as search for survivors continues

Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,800 as search for survivors continues2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Villagers in Morocco camp outside after earthquake, death toll rises to over 2,800. Search teams from Spain, Britain, and Qatar join in the efforts to find survivors.
Villagers in parts of Morocco, struck by the country's most powerful earthquake in more than a century, endured their fourth night sleeping outdoors on September 11 as the death toll climbed to over 2,800 people, Reuters reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message