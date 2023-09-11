Morocco earthquake: ‘Life finished here,’ survivors recount horrific ordeal as village vanishes in deadliest quake2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Morocco's deadliest earthquake in over six decades leaves village in ruins, taking lives and leaving survivors with nothing.
Morocco's deadliest earthquake in over six decades took the life of a young woman named Mina Ait Bihi, who was on the phone with her fiance when the shaking started on September 8. The place was few kilometres away from the quake epicentre in the Atlas Mountains, reported AFP.