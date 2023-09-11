Morocco's deadliest earthquake in over six decades took the life of a young woman named Mina Ait Bihi, who was on the phone with her fiance when the shaking started on September 8. The place was few kilometres away from the quake epicentre in the Atlas Mountains, reported AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her 25-year-old fiance Omar Ait Mbarek watched her being dug out with her phone and being carried away in blankets to a makeshift cemetery that already held 68 others on September 10. "What do you want me to say? I'm wounded," he said, reported AFP. Holding his late fiancee's dust-covered phone he said, "I will rebuild my house."

The village of Tikht, previously home to at least 100 families, is now a tangle of timbers, chunks of masonry as well as broken plates, shoes and the occasional intricately patterned rug. It was a small rural place with a significant number of buildings constructed with a traditional mix of stone, timber and a mortar composed of mud.

Mohssin Aksum, 33, a survivor who had a family living in the tiny settlement said, "Life is finished here." He added, “The village is dead." He said the quake has taken away the little bit that people had pointing towards the livestock that had been kept by locals that was now buried and rotting under the debris. "Now, people have less than nothing," he said.

Abdelrahman Edjal, 23-year-old student, who lost most of his family in the disaster said, "It wasn't something people here thought about when building their houses." He had gone out for a walk after dinner when the shaking began, and saw people trying to escape their collapsing houses. He pulled his own father from the ruins of the family home, but the injuries were too serious. He died with his son close by.

On Sunday, yellow tents for emergency housing were seen along the road into town. Government civil protection service members were unloading camp beds from a military-style truck and setting them up near the tents. Non-profit organisations were also present, evaluating the needs of the remaining villagers in places like Tikht, which extend beyond basic necessities like shelter, food, and water. Many individuals expressed that they were still in shock, reported AFP.

