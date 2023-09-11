Morocco's deadliest earthquake survivors are facing a desperate struggle for food, water, and shelter in more than six decades. The death toll from the powerful 6.8 magnitude quake, which struck late on September 8, has already exceeded 2,100 people, and this number could rise further as the search for the missing continues, reported Reuters.

Many people spent three nights in the open, as reaching the worst-affected villages in the remote and rugged High Atlas mountains has proven to be a challenge for relief workers where many houses have been reduced to rubble.

According to state TV, the death toll stands at 2,122, with 2,421 people injured. Morocco has indicated that it may accept relief offers from other countries and will coordinate them as needed.

The earthquake has also caused significant damage to Morocco's cultural heritage. Reports from local media confirm the collapse of a historically important 12th-century mosque. Parts of Marrakech's old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has also been damaged.

The earthquake's impact is exacerbated by the fact that many homes in the affected region are constructed from mud bricks, timber, cement, and breeze blocks, which are more susceptible to damage during seismic events. This is Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 when an estimated 12,000 lives were lost.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with both Moroccan authorities and international teams working to locate survivors. Countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and the United States have dispatched search-and-rescue teams and resources to assist in the recovery efforts. In Hanoi, Vietnam, Biden told a news conference, "We stand ready to provide any necessary assistance to the Moroccan people," as reported by Reuters.

The earthquake's epicentre was located 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city renowned for its historical and architectural treasures. The Moroccan government has set up a fund for those affected by the disaster and is providing relief in the form of water, food, tents, and blankets.

The international community has also offered assistance, with countries such as Spain, the UK, the US, and France sending rescue teams. The World Health Organization reported that more than 300,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

Morocco declared three days of mourning, and King Mohammed VI has called for prayers for the victims at mosques throughout the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)