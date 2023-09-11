Morocco earthquake: Survivors struggle for food, water, shelter; seek aid as death toll rises passes 2,1002 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Morocco earthquake survivors struggle for food, water, and shelter as death toll rises above 2,100. Cultural heritage sites, including a 12th-century mosque and parts of Marrakech's old city, were also damaged.
Morocco's deadliest earthquake survivors are facing a desperate struggle for food, water, and shelter in more than six decades. The death toll from the powerful 6.8 magnitude quake, which struck late on September 8, has already exceeded 2,100 people, and this number could rise further as the search for the missing continues, reported Reuters.