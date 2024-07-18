Mortgage Lenders Face Checks on Automated Valuation Models

Home mortgage lenders will have to meet a new set of standards designed to ensure that their tech-fueled appraisals don’t build in flaws that might produce faulty estimates or discriminate against borrowers.

Bloomberg
First Published18 Jul 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Mortgage Lenders Face Checks on Automated Valuation Models
Mortgage Lenders Face Checks on Automated Valuation Models

(Bloomberg) -- Home mortgage lenders will have to meet a new set of standards designed to ensure that their tech-fueled appraisals don’t build in flaws that might produce faulty estimates or discriminate against borrowers.

The Federal Reserve and five other federal agencies announced the new demands in a final rule on Wednesday, saying they’re intended to “help ensure the credibility and integrity” of models used in home valuations for certain mortgages. The regulation will introduce quality-control standards for automated-valuation models used by mortgage originators and secondary-market issuers, the agencies said in a statement. 

The rule is very similar to the June 2023 proposal and was mandated as part of the Dodd-Frank Act that followed the 2008 global financial crisis. Regulators under the Biden administration have stepped up efforts to address potential abuses as artificial intelligence and other technologies become more prevalent in lending.

In January, three top US regulators warned banks that they can’t escape responsibility if their outsourced artificial-intelligence tools violate consumer-protection and fair-lending laws. Automated valuation models can rely on machine learning or artificial intelligence.

Lenders are increasingly using automated valuation models to gauge what a property is worth, according to the agencies’ statement Wednesday. Although this can help cut costs and turnaround times, lenders need to make sure that the valuations are accurate and don’t result in discrimination, the regulators said.

Consumer groups and regulators have complained for decades that figures used by many home lenders to make decisions are biased against credit-worthy minorities because of flaws embedded in commercial databases.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the National Credit Union Administration also announced Wednesday’s rule. 

(Updates to include background beginning in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 12:56 AM IST
HomeNewsMortgage Lenders Face Checks on Automated Valuation Models

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue