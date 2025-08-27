MoRTH curbs state agencies from pursuing legal action without nod
Summary
Arbitration claims near ₹1 trillion are slowing highway projects and draining public funds, prompting new reforms to curb disputes and legal costs.
The road transport and highways ministry has moved to tighten control over highway dispute handling, barring state agencies from filing arbitration challenges or litigation appeals without prior clearance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story