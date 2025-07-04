Centre is considering building a tunnel between central Delhi and Gurugram: Nitin Gadkari
Summary
A tunnel between central Delhi and Gurugram can cut the travel time by road from around an hour—depending upon the time of day—to only 10-15 minutes, said Nitin Gadkari.
The government is considering building a tunnel connecting Talkatora Stadium in central Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said, in a bid to ease the national capital region's notorious traffic chokeholds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story