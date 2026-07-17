Aggressive underbidding has emerged as one of the biggest risks to India's highway construction programme. While intense competition has helped lower project costs on paper, contractors quoting steep discounts have often struggled to execute projects, leading to delays, cost overruns, contract disputes and arbitration.
Mint explainer: why the government is cracking down on ultra-low highway bids
SummaryThe highway ministry wants contractors quoting steep discounts to put up much higher financial guarantees, aiming to curb stalled projects, disputes and poor execution without reducing competition.
Aggressive underbidding has emerged as one of the biggest risks to India's highway construction programme. While intense competition has helped lower project costs on paper, contractors quoting steep discounts have often struggled to execute projects, leading to delays, cost overruns, contract disputes and arbitration.