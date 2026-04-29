The Union road transport and highways ministry is recalibrating its highway-building strategy to focus on decongesting urban India, with plans to prioritize ring roads and bypass corridors around nearly 50 cities with populations exceeding one million, two people aware of the development said.
Centre shifts highway strategy to elevated corridors, ring roads, bypasses around 50 large cities
SummaryThe government is pivoting its highway strategy towards elevated corridors, ring roads and bypasses around major cities to ease congestion and cut logistics costs, marking a shift from inter-city expansion to urban decongestion.
The Union road transport and highways ministry is recalibrating its highway-building strategy to focus on decongesting urban India, with plans to prioritize ring roads and bypass corridors around nearly 50 cities with populations exceeding one million, two people aware of the development said.