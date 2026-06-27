India maps ₹2 tn five-year bypass plan to unclog highways around 500 cities

New Delhi: The government is set to roll out an ambitious ₹2 trillion plan to build a 10,000 km network of bypasses and ring roads around about 500 cities and towns over five years in a bid to ease urban congestion and improve travel time and freight movement on national highways, two people aware of the development said.
New Delhi: The government is set to roll out an ambitious ₹2 trillion plan to build a 10,000 km network of bypasses and ring roads around about 500 cities and towns over five years in a bid to ease urban congestion and improve travel time and freight movement on national highways, two people aware of the development said.
The programme, to run through FY31, marks a significant expansion of the government's earlier plan to build bypasses and ring roads around 50 cities with a population of one million or more, which was reported by Mint earlier.
The programme, to run through FY31, marks a significant expansion of the government's earlier plan to build bypasses and ring roads around 50 cities with a population of one million or more, which was reported by Mint earlier.
The expanded initiative will extend the government's earlier focus on larger cities to tier-II and tier-III cities and towns along major highways, covering urban centres with populations of at least 100,000, as smaller towns increasingly emerge as congestion hotspots that impede movement of vehicles on highways.
“The idea is to take this initiative to roughly 500 cities in the first phase up to 2030,” the first person quoted above said on condition of anonymity. As per the 2011 census, India has around 500 cities with a population of 100,000 or more.
The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) will assess the traffic situation and choke points across cities nationwide and take action on building bypasses and ring road networks, this person said.
Projects are likely to be awarded through a combination of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hybrid annuity model (HAM) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) formats, depending on traffic potential and project viability, said the people cited above.
The move comes as India's highway development enters a new phase. The national highway network has expanded 61% since 2014 to about 146,572 km, but average vehicle speeds remain around 50 kmph because of congestion, mixed traffic and bottlenecks around cities, according to MoRTH.
The bypass and ring road programme is intended to preserve design speeds of 100-120 kmph by diverting through traffic away from urban centres. The planned network will focus on high-speed corridors, with four-lane and above highways expanding to 43,512 km and operational expressways of over 3,000 km.
All projects will be taken up for development as fully access-controlled corridors of minimum four-lane configuration. This would enable the design speed of 100-120 kmph for both freight and passenger vehicles to be maintained over time, the people said.
A prohibited development control zone of 15 metres on either side of the highway bypass or ring road will be notified by the state government concerned as a ‘green zone’ under the state town planning laws, where development shall be prohibited unless it is for public transport requirements, the people said.
Queries emailed to MoRTH remained unanswered until press time.
According to the second person cited above, the new approach of MoRTH will ensure long-distance highway traffic is diverted outside the dense city cores, allowing seamless movement of freight while also reducing congestion within cities.
The broad aim is to further reduce logistics costs to help boost investments and growth.
As per the estimates of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India's logistics costs (which includes transportation, warehousing, inventory-carrying, administration, and packaging costs) have fallen from a high of 13-14% of GDP prior to FY24 to around 8% now.
This has happened as a result of goods and services tax reforms, FASTag, e‑way bills, digital tracking systems, and the expansion of highways and freight corridors under PM Gati Shakti, a holistic digital framework that aims to integrate infrastructure planning across ministries.
“India’s highway development is entering a more mature phase. While programmes like Bharatmala built the backbone, the next phase is about improving efficiency at critical congestion points, especially around urban centres,” said a spokesperson of Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL), a highway developer.
“This shift is both timely and necessary, as the economic benefits of highways are increasingly linked to seamless last-mile connectivity. We believe this evolution will require not just construction capability, but also long-term asset management and integrated project delivery,” the spokesperson added.
“The cluster-based planning framework strengthens the end-to-end effectiveness of highway investments by ensuring that highspeed corridors retain their functional efficiency even as they intersect with rapidly expanding urban regions," said Suprio Banerjee, vice-president & co-group head at Icra Ltd.
"Over the long term, such integration is expected to support more predictable travel times, lower vehicle operating costs, improved freight competitiveness, and enhanced user experience, thereby aligning India’s highway infrastructure with global best practices,” Banerjee added.
Others see the need for a holistic effort to resolve the congestion issue beyond just building highways.
“Beyond building new road infrastructure, improving mobility in India will require a strategic and logical approach. Strengthening public transport systems, including metro networks and bus transit, is essential to reduce dependence on private vehicles," said Shailesh Agarwal, partner (infrastructure) at EY India.
"Better traffic management through intelligent transport systems and real-time monitoring can optimize existing capacity. Urban planning must also prioritize transit-oriented development to minimize travel distances,” Agarwal added.