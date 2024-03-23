Russia's cosmopolitan capital Moscow witnessed a terror attack on Friday, March 22 after several gunmen burst into a big concert hall and fired automatic weapons at the crowd.

This terror attack came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Russia in decades, over 40 people were killed and at least 140 were injured.

The Islamic State, ISIS, claimed responsibility for the terror attack which is a militant group that once exercised control over swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Here are some world reactions to the deadly shooting at the Moscow concert hall:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack and took to X platform where he wrote, “India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

United Nations Security Council in a statement said, “The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, on 22 March 2024," reported Reuters.

The statement further read, "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

US White House spokesperson, John Kirby said, "The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack."

Russian Foreign Ministry official, Maria Zakharova remarked, “The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime. All efforts are being thrown at saving people."

Ukraine's President advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak stated, “Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events."

He added, "We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield."

Widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya stated “All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the massacre and said "The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable. Firm and total condemnation of the Italian government for this heinous act of terrorism," reported Reuters.

The French Foreign Ministry expressed sympathy for the victims and their families and remarked that the images coming out of Moscow are terrible. The Ministry added, “Our thoughts go out to the victims and injured and to the Russian people. Light must be shed on these odious acts. "

The German Foreign Ministry described the attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow as horrific and said, “The background must be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims," reported Reuters.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil strongly condemned the armed attack on civilians in Moscow while expressing solidarity with the Russian government and stated, "We send out condolences to the families of the victims and we stand in solidarity with the Russian government."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the terrorist act in Moscow and offered sincere condolences to the Russian government and people.

US Republican Senator Mitt Romney denounced the attack and said, “The intentional targeting and murder of civilians is vile and evil regardless of the perpetrators - Putin against Ukrainians and terrorists against the Russians. Today's massacre in Moscow is tragic."

Spain expressed "shock" over the attack and said the country "condemns any form of violence". The Spanish foreign ministry in a post on X, wrote, "We are shocked by the news from Russia. Our solidarity with the victims, their families and the Russian people. Spain condemns any form of violence."

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and in a statement, said he “firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State." He added that France stands in solidarity with the victims of the shooting.

The European Union said it was "shocked and appalled" by the attack. A spokesman for the bloc said, "The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected."

(With inputs from Reuters)

