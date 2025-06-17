‘Most Covid-19 deaths are in people…,’ says official as infection fatalities cross 100

As the deaths linked to Coronavirus cross 100 on Monday, a government official has asserted that most of the deaths have been reported in patients who were hospitalised for some ‘chronic or acute condition that may not be directly related to Covid-19’.

“The number of cases may have seen a slight surge in the past few weeks, but we are keeping an eye on the rate of hospitalisation and death, which is low across the country. Most of the deaths are in people who were hospitalised for some chronic or acute condition that may not be directly related to Covid-19, but as a protocol gets documented as Covid death,” the official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Experts have also insisted that there was “no need to panic”. They said the percentage of deaths among Covid-19 patients was under one per cent. Also Read | Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: First batch flagged off, five years after Covid-19 outbreak

“The government is closely monitoring the situation, and so far, there is nothing to be alarmed about. However, one needs to be vigilant and follow the dos and don’ts issued as a measure of abundant precaution especially for the high-risk population,” added the official.

So far, 108 persons with Covid have died across states with 11 deaths being registered in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 LINKED DEATHS On Monday, June 16, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra saw deaths due to Covid-29 with Kerala reporting the highest number of fatalities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an 85-year-old male with chronic respiratory failure with acute exacerbation of CPFE with active Covid illness with ILD died in Chhattisgarh. In Delhi, a 67 years old male with Metastatic Carcinoma Right Lung died of Covid pneumonia.

