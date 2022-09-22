A study has said that most coronavirus-infected patients who experience long Covid recover within 12 months, irrespective of the severity. The study said that while 75 per cent of the patients recovered within 12 months of getting infected with the virus, the rest (25 per cent) of the patients still experienced one of the three most common symptoms.

Long-Covid-19 conditions can include many ongoing health problems that can last weeks, months, or longer.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers at McMaster University in Canada. It was published in European Respiratory Journal which surveyed 106 people who were recovering from Covid-19 after being infected with the disease for at three, six, and 12 months.

They also found that the patients with persistent symptoms had antibodies associated with autoimmune illnesses. They also had raised levels of cytokines, which cause inflammation.

"Generally, one should not worry if they are feeling unwell right after their infection, as the chances of recovering within 12 months is very high, and just because you have typical long COVID symptoms at three months does not mean they will stay forever," said Manali Mukherjee, senior author of the study.

"However, the study highlights that at 12 months, if you still feel unwell and the symptoms are persisting or worsening, you should definitely seek medical attention," Manali Mukherjee said.

In patients who recovered, a reduction in autoantibodies and cytokines was matched by their symptoms improving, the researchers said. The researchers said those who had elevated antibody and cytokine levels after one year were those whose symptoms persisted.

"Sometimes, while the body is fighting the virus, the immune system gets so amped up that, in addition to making antibodies that kill the virus, it can produce those that attack the host," Manali Mukherjee said, adding that: “However, the general tendency of the body after it fights a severe virus like SARS-COV2, is to recover, and its often paced out varying from individual to individual."