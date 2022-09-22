Most long Covid patients recover within a year: Study2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:21 PM IST
- The study said that while 75 per cent of the patients recovered within 12 months of getting infected with the Covid-19
Listen to this article
A study has said that most coronavirus-infected patients who experience long Covid recover within 12 months, irrespective of the severity. The study said that while 75 per cent of the patients recovered within 12 months of getting infected with the virus, the rest (25 per cent) of the patients still experienced one of the three most common symptoms.