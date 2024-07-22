‘Most stunning acts of patriotism,’ says analyst after Joe Biden bows out of US Presidential Elections 2024 race

  • US Presidential election 2024: US President Joe Biden has stepped aside from re-election campaign and is now endorsing Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee. The decision came after three weeks of deliberation followin poor debate performance against Donald Trump.

Fareha Naaz
Published22 Jul 2024, 06:49 AM IST
US Presidential election 2024: US President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee.
US Presidential election 2024: US President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee. (via REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden on Sunday, July 21, made a big revelation by announcing that he is ending his re-election campaign. An analyst called it “most stunning act of patriotism.”

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Joe Biden posted a letter declaring that he is stepping aside from the position of Democratic Presidential candidate and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. Following this development, an analyst in a post on X stated, “in one of the most stunning acts of patriotism of my lifetime— & worst news possible for Trump — Biden is out.”

The 81-year old noted that his withdrawal was “in the best interest of my party and the country” even though it was the "greatest honour" to serve.

This development comes after the President faced backlash for his horrendous performance at June 27 debate against Donald Trump. However, Biden mentioned that he will serve his remaining term as president until January. After three weeks of deliberation following disastrous debate and refusal to budge from his decision to contest elections, Joe Biden gave in to the political pressure.

According to a senior campaign adviser, the US President consulted family and top advisers by telephone while recovering from Covid. The plans to exit the race began emerged on Saturday night and were finalised on Sunday, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris who is set to run against Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump.

The 59-year old Kamala Harris in a post on X tweeted, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.”

The post further reads, "I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

"We have 107 days until election day," BBC quoted Kamala Harris as saying. She added "Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 06:49 AM IST
HomeNews‘Most stunning acts of patriotism,’ says analyst after Joe Biden bows out of US Presidential Elections 2024 race

