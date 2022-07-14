Mother can't be asked to choose between career and her child: Bombay HC

"I do not think that the court can refuse the job prospects to a mother, who is inclined to take up the job and she cannot be deprived of this opportunity. The option suggested by the husband that the child should be left with him and his family will take care of her is not a viable one, as the little girl has always stayed with her mother, barring for a few hours, when she was exclusively in the company of her father or his family," the court said.

