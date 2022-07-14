Mother can't be asked to choose between career and her child: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court set aside a restraining order of a Family Court on a woman who wanted to take her child to Poland, saying ‘a woman cannot be asked to choose between her career and her child’
Bombay High Court (HC) said on Thursday that a woman cannot be asked to choose between her career and her kid, while setting aside a Family Court's order that restrained a Pune woman from relocating to Poland with her 9-year-old daughter. While setting aside the Family Court order, the Bombay HC said the mother had the "important right to development".
Alleging torture by her husband and his family, the woman, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, had left her home with her daughter in 2016. She applied for dissolution of the marriage in 2017 and sought that she be declared the sole guardian and custodian of her kid.
Her husband, however, opposed her move to relocate to Poland with their daughter for two years. He alleged that his wife was taking the minor girl to Poland to sever his ties with her.
He said the daughter is affected by the "trauma" of facing a completely new culture, language and weather. He moved the Family Court and the court restrained the woman from taking the girl to Poland.
The woman approached the Bombay High Court. Hearing the petition, the Bombay High Court allowed the mother to take her daughter to Poland. The court also directed her estranged husband to give his no-objection so that her daughter could get a visa and go to Poland for two years.
"I do not think that the court can refuse the job prospects to a mother, who is inclined to take up the job and she cannot be deprived of this opportunity. The option suggested by the husband that the child should be left with him and his family will take care of her is not a viable one, as the little girl has always stayed with her mother, barring for a few hours, when she was exclusively in the company of her father or his family," the court said.
"One thing is clear that the girl cannot be separated from the petitioner-mother," it added.
On the father's uprooting claims, the high court said the apprehension that she will be uprooted is totally "unfounded" as "it is not uncommon for children to shift along with their parents, who decide to go abroad".
On the Family Court's ruling, the high court said, "It has failed to consider the important aspect of right to development being vested in the petitioner as she cannot be asked to choose between her child and her career."
