Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre effective Wednesday

Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre, which will be effective from Wednesday, April 30. This increase applies to all variants of milk, including full cream, toned, double-toned and cow milk.

Due to the price hike, a pouch of Mother Dairy full cream milk will now cost ₹69 per litre as compared to its earlier price of ₹68 per litre.

Earlier, the Indian dairy company had introduced a similar hike in June 2024, due to a rise in input cost in that year.

How much will Mother Dairy milk cost now ? Here's a glimpse at the revised Mother Dairy milk prices, which will be effective from Wednesday, April 30, after the latest price hike:

Mother Dairy milk variant Price before Price now Toned milk (bull vended) ₹ 54 per litre ₹ 56 per litre Full cream milk (pouch) ₹ 68 per litre ₹ 69 per litre Toned milk (pouch) ₹ 56 per litre ₹ 57 per litre Double toned milk ₹ 49 per litre ₹ 51 per litre Cow milk ₹ 57 per litre ₹ 59 per litre

Why did Mother Dairy hike milk prices again? Officials of the Indian Dairy company stated that the hike in prices comes in view of the rising procurement costs, which have increased by ₹4-5 per litre.

The surge in procurement prices has risen due to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by ₹4-5 per litre over the past few months," Mother Dairy's spokesperson said.

‘Consistent availability of quality milk…’ Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litre of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

The Mother Dairy official further added that the increase in prices represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official said.