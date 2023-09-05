Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu famously known as Mother Teresa passed away on September 5 in the year 1997. Every year the world commemorates 26th anniversary of Mother Teresa's passing on this day. Mother Teresa, an esteemed nun renowned for dedicating her life to tending to the sick and needy, remains one of the most revered humanitarians in history for her service.

She was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, which is now the capital of Macedonia. Her extraordinary efforts in the battle against global poverty earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. On March 13, 1997, Mother Teresa resigned as the head of the Missionaries of Charity, the religious congregation she founded. She passed away on September 5 of the same year.

In recognition of her exceptional service to the poor, regardless of their religious affiliations, the Indian government honored Mother Teresa with a state funeral. In her honour, the United Nations designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity.

Here are 10 inspirational quotes from her:

“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies."

“Joy is a net of love in which you can catch souls."

“Work without love is slavery."

“The way you help heal the world is you start with your own family."

“We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop."

“Yes, you must live life beautifully and not allow the spirit of the world that makes gods out of power, riches, and pleasure make you to forget that you have been created for greater things."

“We must know that we have been created for greater things, not just to be a number in the world, not just to go for diplomas and degrees, this work and that work. We have been created in order to love and to be loved."

“I used to believe that prayer changes things, but now I know that prayer changes us, and we change things."

“Being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat."

“Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I through our egotism."