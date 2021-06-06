Despite a short-term impact on production in India due to the second wave, auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd will continue to grow its business due to a recovery in vehicle production in China, US and Europe, analysts said.

This will be aided by the company’s strong position in electric vehicles, they added.

Recovery in the Indian business, especially in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year, is expected to boost earnings.

“All key businesses are on the cusp of a cyclical recovery, with India passenger vehicles, global PVs and US/EU commercial vehicles well-placed for a recovery in FY22E. MSS enjoys strong positioning in its respective product categories (in the first or second place) and hence would benefit from this expected cyclical recovery. This would drive operating leverage, particularly in its overseas businesses," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

They added that the India wiring harness business is likely to grow faster than the passenger vehicle industry, led by an increase in content (due to ongoing premiumization). The BS-VI transition has also increased the complexity of wiring harnesses, increased value by 10-20% and helped open the two-wheeler segment for the firm.

Motherson reported a 290% increase in consolidated net profit of ₹714 crore for the quarter ending 31 March compared with a year ago, as vehicle production returned to pre-covid levels in India and foreign markets.

Due to a recovery in business across geographies, revenue from operations during the quarter improved by 19% from last year to ₹17,844 crore.

The operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) also jumped by 44% to ₹2,006 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and cost-cutting measures.

“The Q4 and FY21 results are a reflection of the tremendous hard work that our teams have put in globally despite multiple challenges," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi.

