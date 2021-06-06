Global recovery to boost Motherson’s growth

“All key businesses are on the cusp of a cyclical recovery, with India passenger vehicles, global PVs and US/EU commercial vehicles well-placed for a recovery in FY22E. MSS enjoys strong positioning in its respective product categories (in the first or second place) and hence would benefit from this expected cyclical recovery. This would drive operating leverage, particularly in its overseas businesses," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

