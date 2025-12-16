Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal Reveals The Stock & Sector He Thinks Will Boom Next | Mint Podcast

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:55 pm IST

For nearly three decades, market veteran Raamdeo Agrawal has published his annual Wealth Creation Study, a project that began in 1996 as a simple 25-slide statistical review that happened to spotlight Hero MotoCorp. In its early years, it was largely a data-gathering exercise with a few market observations. But by the mid-2000s, the study had evolved into a thematic exploration, shaped by the investment books Agrawal was immersed in at the time. Each year, one influential book—from Value Migration to Quality Investing—became the study’s anchor, tested rigorously against Indian market data. Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, broke down the highlights of this year’s study, shared his outlook on India for the next few years and explained why he’s convinced the country is only getting wealthier hereon. He also spoke to us about which stock and sectors he believes are likely to boom next in India - watch!