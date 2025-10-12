Mount Everest spotted from Bihar; astronaut shares stunning view of Himalayas from space: See viral pics

A mesmerising image of Mount Everest taken from the International Space Station (ISS) has captured the imagination of millions worldwide after NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared his breathtaking view of the Himalayas from orbit.

Advertisement

The image, which shows the towering peak of Everest and much of Nepal’s rugged landscape, has gone viral across social media platforms, reigniting awe for the world’s tallest mountain.

Also Read | Mount Everest blizzard traps hundreds of trekkers in Tibet; rescue ops underway

Pettit, a veteran astronaut and accomplished photographer, posted the picture on his official account with the caption: “Orbiting the Himalayas mountain range. Mount Everest is in this photo, with much of Nepal visible as well (sic).”

Advertisement

The photograph was taken during his most recent six-month scientific mission aboard the ISS, which concluded earlier this year after 220 days in orbit.

The image vividly captures the snow-clad expanse of the Himalayas stretching across the frame, with Everest’s unmistakable summit gleaming under sunlight. The post drew admiration from scientists, nature lovers, and people across South Asia, for whom the mountain remains a powerful emblem of majesty and perseverance.

Pettit’s celestial perspective coincided with another viral moment closer to Earth — a video that surfaced online showing Mount Everest visible from the Indian state of Bihar. The footage, widely shared across social media, fascinated viewers who marvelled at the rare meteorological clarity that made the sight possible.

Advertisement

Such phenomena occur infrequently, often during periods of exceptionally low air pollution and atmospheric transparency, making them particularly noteworthy when captured.

Together, Pettit’s photo and the Bihar footage underscore humanity’s enduring fascination with the Himalayas, a region that continues to inspire wonder and reverence.