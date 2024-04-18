Mount Ruang volcano eruption: Indonesia's Outermost Region on high alert, hundreds evacuated
The alert level for the volcano, which has a peak of 725 metres above sea level, was then raised on Wednesday evening from three to four, the highest possible level in the four-tiered system.
A volcano erupted several times in Indonesia's outermost region Wednesday, with authorities raising the alert level to its highest point after the dome spewed a column of smoke more than a mile into the sky and forced hundreds to evacuate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message