A mountain collapsed in Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, revealing tonnes of copper.

A video capturing the dramatic fall of the mountain emerged on X. In it, people can be seen running as the mountain collapses.

Several social media users reacted to the viral video; some users questioned the poverty in Africa, whereas some hoped that the Western countries would not interfere.

“But remains one of the poorest country in Africa ,I really don’t know why," wrote one user.

Another user commented, “But the west will not allow any African country to enjoy their resources."

One of the users said, "hope the brits wont come and steal it."

“United States coming to promote human rights as well as minority rights," added another user.

This Copper is a natural resource of the people of Congo. 100% of mines should be nationalised and all profits used for the benefit of the people. Free healthcare. Free education including universal education. Housing

The Katanga region of DR Congo is known for its rich mineral resources. It lies in the copper belt of Africa, a 450km stretch that extends from northwest Luanshya, Zambia, to Katanga in Congo.

The region has been known for large-scale copper mining for more than a century. In the 1950s, it was the world's largest copper-producing area.

Currently, this region contributes more than a tenth of the copper deposits of the world, mostly from Late Precambrian sedimentary deposits.

The copper reserves contribute majorly to Zambia and Congo's economies, providing infrastructural development and employment in the region.

However, mining activities in the region pose certain concerns.

The large-scale mining of cobalt and copper in Congo has led to forced evictions, human rights abuses and sexual assault, according to a report by Amnesty International released on September 12, 2023.

“The forced evictions taking place as companies seek to expand industrial-scale copper and cobalt mining projects are wrecking lives and must stop now," said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

"The people of the DRC experienced significant exploitation and abuse during the colonial and post-colonial era, and their rights are still being sacrificed as the wealth around them is stripped away." Callamard added.

Copper and cobalt resources are majorly extracted to recharge batteries as the world moves towards clean energy. The rising demand for clean energy technologies has raised the demand for metals such as copper and cobalt needed for lithium-ion batteries, used for electric vehicles.

“Amnesty International recognizes the vital function of rechargeable batteries in the energy transition from fossil fuels. But climate justice demands a just transition. Decarbonizing the global economy must not lead to further human rights violations," the report said.