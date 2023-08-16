Movie Financier TSG Accuses Disney of Depriving It of Millions of Dollars
Summary
- TSG’s lawsuit, which also names Disney unit Twentieth Century Fox, is similar to Scarlett Johansson’s 2021 suit against company
TSG Entertainment, which helped co-finance hits including “Avatar: The Way of Water" and the “Deadpool" franchise for Twentieth Century Fox, is suing the studio and its parent company Disney for breach of contract.
