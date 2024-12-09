Mumbai: A moving luxury car on Monday was reduced to ashes within minutes after catching fire while in motion. According to ANI report, the incident involving BMW occurred at Jogeshwari Bridge in the financial capital Mumbai.

Massive fire erupts in Delhi In an unrelated incident that took place on Monday afternoon, a massive fire erupted at a restaurant in the National capital. A restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden caught fire, as plumes of smoke engulfed the area. To bring the situation under control, ten fire tenders arrived at the spot as firefighters used water jets to douse the fire.

Several people were left with no escape route than to jump off from the roof of a neighbouring building to escape the violent flames. The video footage from the site shows rescue operation in place, as people jumped to safety one by one. The fire first began at Jungle Jamboree restaurant, as per media reports. Authorities cordoned off the vicinity to facilitate firefighting operations as panic set in among the nearby shopkeepers.

"We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," news agency PTI quoted Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg as saying. A social media user also shared a video on X with the caption, “Huge outbreak at Rajouri Garden, West Delhi - Jungle Jamboree restaurant.”

According to PTI report, there were at least 20 people at the time of incident. A shopkeeper named Ghanshyam Agarwal said that it was around 2 pm, when many local shopkeepers witnessed black smoke billowing from Jungle Jamboree restaurant.

“More than 25 people jumped from the open sitting area to a nearby building's terrace to save their lives,” adding, he said “We immediately informed the police and fire brigade teams.