MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper returns after technical glitch: Police

1 min read . 08:03 PM ISTLivemint
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • The helicopter landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off

The Madhya Pradesh police said on Sunday that a chopper carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to its take-off spot after facing a technical glitch. The helicopter landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening. But, due to a technical glitch in the chopper, it had to fly back to Manawar shortly, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.

The helicopter landed safely at the take-off stop.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road. He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

