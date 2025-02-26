Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji's car met with an accident in the early hours of Wednesday, February 26, after her car collided with a truck. Mahua Maji has sustained injuries in the accident.

The incident happened on NH-75 near Hotwag village around 2.30 am near Latehar town in Jharkhand when the Member of Parliament was returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh.

Mahua Maji's son was driving the car when it hit a parked truck on the roadside.

Rajya Sabha MP suffered a fracture in her left wrist due to the accident. According to a report, Sombit Maji (42), her daughter-in-law Kriti Srivastava Maji (36), and driver Bhupendra Baskey were also injured in the accident.

Maji was immediately taken to the Sadar Hospital where she was given first-aid and then referred to RIMS-Ranchi for better treatment, said Sadar police station in-charge Dular Chowde.

During investigation into the accident, Sombit Maji, who was driving the car, told police that they were returning from taking a dip into Sangam, Maha Kumbh. He said drowsiness may have led to the car accident.

In a statement, Sombit Maji said, “My mother [Mahua Maji] and wife were in the back seat. I was driving the car, and around 3:45 am, I fell asleep, and the car hit somewhere. There was smoke inside the car, and we tried to come out. I took my mother out of the car, and we saw that her wrist had broken and her hands were bleeding.”