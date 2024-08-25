MP man gives ₹2.5 lakh to friends to kill wife for extravagant spending

  The Madhya Pradesh man and his wife got married in  2023

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated25 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
MP man gives ₹2.5 lakh to friends to kill wife for extravagant spending
MP man gives ₹2.5 lakh to friends to kill wife for extravagant spending(Pixabay)

Madhya Pradesh news: A man from Gwalior hatched a plan to kill his wife, and paid 2.5 lakh to his friends for helping him, as he was fed up of her extravagant spending. According to the police, Hemant Sharma sought his friends help for carrying out the plan. What initially appeared to be a road accident, that took place on August 13, turned out to be well planned and unearthed by the police 10 days later.

The police stated that Hemant Sharma staged the murder to make it look like a road accident. On August 13, Sharma took his wife Durgawati and her brother Sandesh to a temple. The crime took place when one of Sharma's accomplices deliberately rammed his car into the motorcycle carrying Durgawati and Sandesh.

A fatally injured Durgawati was admitted to the hospital, where she later died, while her brother Sandesh sustained injuries.

Although Hemant Sharma reported the incident as a hit-and-run, claiming a loading vehicle had caused the accident, discrepancies in his statement revealed the plan. The lack of evidence of the ‘loaded vehicle’ in CCTV footage, further raised suspicions.

Further investigation revealed that the EcoSport car had been trailing Durgawati and Sandesh's motorcycle, before colliding with it. This led the police to probe into Hemant's personal life for further cues.

Durgawati's past

Investigations further uncovered that Durgawati, who was Hemant Sharma’s second wife, had been in a romantic relationship with him before her first marriage in 2021. Sharma also got married in 2022.

Durgawati, however, later got divorced. She and Hemant Sharma got married in 2023.

According to reports, Durgawati's spending habits continued to strain Hemant's finances, becoming a cause of rage. Frustrated and angry, Hemant devised a plan to kill her.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjan Sharma, confirmed the involvement of three accomplices in the murder plot. While the police have arrested Hemant Sharma and the car driver, the remaining two are still at large.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
