MP man threatens people to return money he distributed during polls, case filed
- A video of a man threatening people in his village to return money that he had distributed during the panchayat polls has emerged
A case was filed against a man, who lost panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, for threatening people in his village to return money that he had distributed during the polls. The case was registered on Tuesday after a purported video surfaced on social media.
In the video, the man identified as Raju Dayma is seen asking people to return the money following his loss in the elections for the post of sarpanch of Devran village panchayat in Manasa tehsil, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
An offence under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Raju Dayma and his associate Kanhaiya Banzara at Rampura police station.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sundar Singh Kalesh said a case was also filed for beating up people. He said that more charges could be added against the accused for allegedly distributing money during the polls.
The video shows the accused threatening people while asking them to return the money. The video was probably shot last week.
PTI sources have told the news agency that the accused had allegedly recovered around ₹4 lakh from people following his defeat in the panchayat polls.
(With inputs from PTI)
