MP patwari recruitment exam row: Retired HC judge to head probe, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST
As per Congress, seven out of 10 successful candidates were from the same test centre in Gwalior, which was located in a college run by a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 20 July announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the allegations of irregularities in the 'patwari' (revenue department personnel) recruitment exam held on 26 April in Madhya Pradesh.
