Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 20 July announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the allegations of irregularities in the 'patwari' (revenue department personnel) recruitment exam held on 26 April in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has been alleging foul play in the conduct of the exam, whose results were declared in May and June. As per Congress, seven out of 10 successful candidates were from the same test center in Gwalior, which was located in a college run by a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator.

The Congress also alleged that a high proportion of those who cleared the exam were from the Gwalior-Chambal region.

"Retired Justice of Honorable High Court Rajendra Kumar Verma has been appointed to probe into the Group-2, Sub Group-4 and patwari recruitment examination conducted by the Staff Selection Board," Chouhan tweeted last night.

By 31 August, the inquiry committee's recommendations will be given to the government, added the CM. He had stayed the appointments of successful candidates following allegations on 13 July.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had earlier said the BJP was playing with the future of the youth and was shying away from ordering a probe into the exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board.

Protests were held in Bhopal and Indore after a leading Hindu newspaper carried a report on alleged irregularities.

At the time, senior Congress leader Arun Yadav claimed eight of the 10 candidates selected were from the Gwalior-Chambal division, including seven from just one center at a college owned by a BJP MLA.

With agency inputs.