MP shocker: One-sided love turns deadly, teen student pours petrol on teacher, sets her on fire

In a shocking case of one-sided love, a teenage student was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, for setting his teacher on fire at her residence, leaving her with 25 per cent burn injuries. The incident happened in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accused, Suryansh Kochar, an 18-and-a-half-year-old man who passed Class 10 a year ago, has been arrested, he said.

The teacher (26) suffered 25 per cent burn injuries in the incident and has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for better treatment, the official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria said the accused has been arrested and a case registered against him. Also Read | French woman who burned grandfather alive as ‘an act of love’ granted reduced prison sentence

"The incident is related to a love affair and investigation is being done on that basis. Further action will be taken on the basis of their statements," he informed. Bhuria said Kochar is a former student of Utkrisht School at Narsinghpur, where the victim was posted as a guest teacher recently.

School Principal GS Patel said the victim had been posted as a lab technician as well as a guest teacher just one-and-a-half months ago. “This incident has shocked everyone,” Patel added. Also Read | 15-year-old girl set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

According to an NDTV report, the two were known to each other for past two years and recently, Suryansh had developed feelings for the teacher. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Manoj Gupta, however, said that a recent incident during the Independence Day celebrations at the school may have been the reason behind the shocking act.