Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was in for a shock when she received her electricity bill of ₹3,419 crore. Her father-in-law fell ill after learning about their ₹3,419 crore power bill. The bill was corrected when the matter was brought to light.

Blaming "human error", the Madhya Pradesh government-run power company issued a corrected bill of ₹1,300. Priyanka Gupta is a resident of Shiv Vihar Colony in Gwalior city.

Priyanka Gupta's husband, Sanjeev Kankane, said his father fell ill after seeing the huge figure on the electricity bill for the domestic consumption for July.

The bill was cross-verified through the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MPMKVVC) portal, he said.

Sanjeev Kankane said the bill was later corrected by the state power company.

MPMKVVC general manager Nitin Manglik said it was a human error. He also informed that action has been taken against the employees concerned.

"An employee entered the consumer number in place of the units consumed in the software, resulting in the bill with a higher amount. The corrected bill of ₹1,300 has been issued to the power consumer," he said.

MP Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar told reporters that the error has been rectified. He said action will be taken against the employee concerned.

(With agency inputs)