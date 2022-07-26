MP woman gets ₹3,419 crore power bill, amount reduced to ₹1,300 after correction1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:20 PM IST
- Blaming 'human error', the Madhya Pradesh government-run power company issued a corrected bill of ₹1,300
Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was in for a shock when she received her electricity bill of ₹3,419 crore. Her father-in-law fell ill after learning about their ₹3,419 crore power bill. The bill was corrected when the matter was brought to light.