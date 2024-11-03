A woman was arrested for stabbing her husband's first wife following an altercation between the two on the day of Diwali, October 31. The incident has been reported from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. A chilling video shows the accused, Mansi, repeatedly stabbing Jaya, the accused, leaving her critically injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It shows Mansi, with blood on her clothes, standing over Jaya, who lies in a pool of blood with a knife in Mandi's hand. Mansi also kicked on her face and abused her after repeatedly stabbing her over 50 times. LiveMint will not be sharing the video due to its gory details.

Mansi has been arrested by the police. Jaya is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Her condition is said to be critical. A case has been registered against the accused.

The incident happened on October 31 when Mansi, 22, and Jaya, 26, both argued over an issue. In a fit of rage, Mansi stabbed Jaya with a knife for over 50 times. They are both married to one Rambabu Verma.

The police informed that Rambabu Verma married Jaya in 2019. In 2021, he married Mansi due to Jaya's poor health.

"Rambabu's first wife, Jaya, was often unwell, which led him to marry Manasi. We are waiting for a statement from the victim to add to our investigation," a police officer Udit Mishra was quoted as saying by India Today.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a teenager over the bursting of firecrackers in Nagpur.

Police said Amol Waghmare, the victim, got into an argument with the teenager over crackers. During the altercation, the teenager attacked Waghmare with a knife and killed him, the official said.

In Delhi, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed after a fight over bursting of firecrackers outside his house in north-east Delhi.

According to police, Sahil was bursting firecrackers in front of his house when three other residents reached there and started bursting firecrackers. Following this, a fight broke out between the victim and the other group during which one of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Sahil, police said.