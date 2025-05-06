MPBSE 10th Result 2025 Topper List: Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli tops MP Board Class 10 board with 100% marks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam results. It has also declared the names of the toppers with their marks. As per the official data, Pragya Jaiswal of Singrauli has topped the MPBSE Class 10 board exams with 100 per cent marks. Pragya Jaiswal has scored full 500 marks out of 500.

Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa has been ranked second with 499 marks out of 500. Shejah Fatima from Jabalpur ranked third with 498 marks.

The High School Certificate (HSC) examination was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh between 27 February to 21 March and the MPBSE Class 10 result was declared today on May 6.

This year, 76.22 per cent regular candidates and 28.70 per cent self-study candidates have passed the high school examination. As per the official release, 73.21 per cent regular boys and 79.27 per cent ​​regular girls have passed.

Of the total students who appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams, “429,042 candidates passed in first division, 182,172 in second division and 2,200 in third division.”

“Thus a total of 613,414 candidates have passed in the examination, whose result is 76.22 per cent. This year among the regular candidates, girl students have outshone boys. Result of passed students 73.21 per cent,” it said.