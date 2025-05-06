MPBSE MP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results TODAY at mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE MP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 am. Students can check the score at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Students can access the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results both online and offline.

For the academic year 2024-25, the MP Board 10th exam 2025 was held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the MPBSE 12th exam was held from February 25 to March 25, 2025.

How to check MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results online?

- Go to the official website of mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.

- Visit Digilocker App and website at digilocker.gov.in

-UMANG App and website at web.umang.gov.in

-MPBSE Mobile Application

How to check MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results offline?

-Students can access their scores through the SMS service.