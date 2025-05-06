MPBSE MP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results TODAY at mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE MP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 am. Students can check the score at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Students can access the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results both online and offline.
For the academic year 2024-25, the MP Board 10th exam 2025 was held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the MPBSE 12th exam was held from February 25 to March 25, 2025.
How to check MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results online?
- Go to the official website of mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.
- Visit Digilocker App and website at digilocker.gov.in
-UMANG App and website at web.umang.gov.in
-MPBSE Mobile Application
How to check MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 results offline?
-Students can access their scores through the SMS service.
To get the latest updates on MP Board Class 10th and 12th results, students must track important websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 am. Before the announcement of results, a press conference will be conducted to announce the topper's list, pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other statistics of the board examinations.