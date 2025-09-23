Mpox, Nipah in focus as India updates zoonotic diseases manual

NEW DELHI : India has released the Manual for Zoonotic Diseases of Public Health Importance 2025 to bolster its defences against the rising threat of zoonotic diseases .

The manual is a collaborative effort between the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which aims to provide uniform training and current information to public health experts, veterinarians, and laboratory staff.

This updated guide is a critical response to the global rise in diseases that jump from animals to humans.

The 2025 edition introduces new chapters on emerging and re-emerging threats, including Chandipura, West Nile virus, Avian Influenza, Coronavirus, fungal zoonoses, Hantavirus, Lyme disease, Melioidosis, Mpox, Rabies, Nipah virus, and zoonotic tuberculosis.

The inclusion of these pathogens reflects an urgent need to address the evolving landscape of public health.

These additions will equip professionals with the most current information and training to combat a broad spectrum of zoonotic diseases, according to scientists involved in the project.

The manual’s emphasis on diseases such as Mpox and Nipah underscores their growing risk. The global Mpox outbreaks of 2022 and 2023, followed by the emergence of new clades in 2024, highlighted its rapid spread potential. In India, 30 laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases have been reported since July 2022, evenly split between Kerala and Delhi.

Similarly, the Nipah virus, with its high fatality rate (40-75%) and pandemic potential, is a key focus. India has reported approximately 106 confirmed and probable Nipah cases across various outbreaks since 2001, with a high concentration of cases in West Bengal and Kerala.

“Recognizing that almost 60% of all human infections and 75% of newly emerging infectious diseases are of zoonotic origin, the manual serves as a crucial resource. The new edition aims to bring awareness and impart new insights to a wide range of professionals, from medical and veterinary staff to wildlife officials and policymakers," said one of the scientists.

"By providing a comprehensive, evidence-based resource on disease transmission and control strategies, the manual is designed to serve as a practical tool in India's fight against infectious diseases," the scientist added.

Impact on public health

The addition of these chapters and the manual as a whole is a crucial step for public health. Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, a public health expert and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin chapter, said many serious diseases in humans originate in animals. Zoonosis refers to diseases that spill over from vertebrate animals to humans.

“With India’s high population density, extensive farming, forests, and growing human-animal interaction, the threat of zoonoses is big. Covid-19, believed to have jumped from bats to humans via an intermediary host, shows the devastation possible," he said.

"Awareness among doctors, policymakers, and the public is essential. The updated NCDC manual strengthens the ‘One Health’ approach, essential for early detection, coordinated response, and preventing future epidemics in India," he added.