Mpox, Nipah in focus as India updates zoonotic diseases manual
Summary
The 2025 edition introduces new chapters on emerging and re-emerging threats, including Chandipura, West Nile virus, Avian Influenza, Coronavirus, fungal zoonoses, Hantavirus, Lyme disease, Melioidosis, Mpox, Rabies, Nipah virus, and zoonotic tuberculosis.
NEW DELHI : India has released the Manual for Zoonotic Diseases of Public Health Importance 2025 to bolster its defences against the rising threat of zoonotic diseases.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story