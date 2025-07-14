Mr and Mrs Bachelor OTT release: Watch Indrajith Sukumaran-Anaswara Rajan movie on THIS streaming platform

Mr and Mrs Bachelor OTT release: Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan starrer Mollywood movie hit the big screen on May 23 this year. The Malayalam romantic comedy is entertaining cinephiles after its recent OTT debut on the digital screens.

Mr and Mrs Bachelor OTT release: Where to watch Indrajith Sukumaran-Anaswara Rajan movie Deepu Karunakaran directorial movie started streaming on OTT platform on July 11. Interested movie enthusiasts, who missed it on the big screen can watch it from the comfort of their homes, on Malayalam OTT platform ManoramaMAX.

Initially scheduled for release on August 23, 2024, the film faced multiple delays and was eventually released this year.

Mr and Mrs Bachelor cast Alongside lead actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, John Jacob, Sohan Seenulal, and Dayyana Hameed in key roles.

The storyline revolves around a young bride-to-be named Stephy who decides to escape from her own wedding. During her run, she comes across a middle aged carefree bachelor, Siddhu. The light-hearted rom-com explores how Stephy's drastic step changed their lives.

Produced by Prakash Highline under the banner Highline Pictures, the movie features 1:58 minutes runtime. IMDb gave 5.2/10 rating to the movie and described as, “A runaway bride searches for her missing groom, joining forces with a free-spirited stranger. Their impromptu road trip becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery, laughter, and growing attraction.”

With script written by Arjun T Sathyan, the movie features catchy music and background score composed by PS Jayahari. Notably, Pradeep Nair handled cinematography while Sobin Soman worked on Mr and Mrs Bachelor's editing.

The film was embroiled in controversy before its release as director Deepu Karunakaran raised concerns after Anaswara Rajan missed promotional events. The lead actress clarified the issue with Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following which a resolution was reached.