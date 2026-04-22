MS Dhoni's heartfelt video playing with IPL robot dog Champak wins hearts | Watch

In a touching display of his ever-youthful spirit, Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni has captivated cricket fans once again with a charming new video that is spreading rapidly across social media. The 44-year-old legend, universally adored as Thala, was spotted in a relaxed moment on the stadium turf, sharing playful time with the IPL’s popular robot dog Champak.

MS Dhoni's heartfelt video In the adorable 15-second clip shared by the official Chennai Super Kings handle, MS Dhoni is seen having a playful time with the IPL’s robot dog Champak right on the stadium grass. Posted with the caption “Pookie Thala dropping into your feed”, the short video has already crossed thousands of likes and shares in just hours.

The footage shows Dhoni in his blue and yellow CSK training kit lying on the green grass, laughing heartily as he rolls around and interacts joyfully with the robotic companion. He kicks his legs in the air, sits up with a big smile, and even pets Champak while the robot dog moves around him. A staff member stands nearby, smiling as he controls the gadget.

Champak: The adorable robot stealing the spotlight Champak isn’t just any gadget; it has become a fan favourite during IPL broadcasts. The IPL invited fans to help name the robot dog, and votes poured in until it was officially named Champak. Covered in a brown fur-like print with a camera where its face would be, this little robot offers unique on-ground visuals from a dog’s eye view. It works like a GoPro-style action camera, zooming along the sidelines and pitch perimeter to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

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Inspired by the famous quadruped robots from Boston Dynamics in the United States, Champak is a smaller, playful version built for cricket. These robots are normally used for tough jobs like military logistics or inspecting dangerous sites. But the IPL version is all about fun. It can run, jump, follow voice commands, and even draw a heart shape with its front limbs. Watching Dhoni bond with it feels wholesome and perfectly captures the joyful spirit of the league.

Ms Dhoni likely to play in the MI vs CSK clash The video has sparked fresh excitement among CSK supporters. Many fans pointed out how energetic and fit Dhoni looked while playing with Champak, leading to hopeful comments and wishes for his return to the playing XI. Dhoni has been resting due to fitness concerns earlier in IPL 2026, but this light-hearted session on the grass suggests he could be getting ready for action. While the team management hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the clip has left everyone wondering if we’ll see the captain cool back in yellow soon.

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