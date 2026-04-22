MS Dhoni's heartfelt video playing with IPL robot dog Champak wins hearts | Watch

In a touching display of his ever-youthful spirit, Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni has captivated cricket fans once again with a charming new video that is spreading rapidly across social media. The 44-year-old legend, universally adored as Thala, was spotted in a relaxed moment on the stadium turf, sharing playful time with the IPL’s popular robot dog Champak.

MS Dhoni's heartfelt video In the adorable 15-second clip shared by the official Chennai Super Kings handle, MS Dhoni is seen having a playful time with the IPL’s robot dog Champak right on the stadium grass. Posted with the caption “Pookie Thala dropping into your feed”, the short video has already crossed thousands of likes and shares in just hours.

The footage shows Dhoni in his blue and yellow CSK training kit lying on the green grass, laughing heartily as he rolls around and interacts joyfully with the robotic companion. He kicks his legs in the air, sits up with a big smile, and even pets Champak while the robot dog moves around him. A staff member stands nearby, smiling as he controls the gadget.

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Champak: The adorable robot stealing the spotlight Champak isn’t just any gadget; it has become a fan favourite during IPL broadcasts. The IPL invited fans to help name the robot dog, and votes poured in until it was officially named Champak. Covered in a brown fur-like print with a camera where its face would be, this little robot offers unique on-ground visuals from a dog’s eye view. It works like a GoPro-style action camera, zooming along the sidelines and pitch perimeter to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

Also Read | IPL Champak vs Champak magazine: IPL pet dog in legal wrangle

Inspired by the famous quadruped robots from Boston Dynamics in the United States, Champak is a smaller, playful version built for cricket. These robots are normally used for tough jobs like military logistics or inspecting dangerous sites. But the IPL version is all about fun. It can run, jump, follow voice commands, and even draw a heart shape with its front limbs. Watching Dhoni bond with it feels wholesome and perfectly captures the joyful spirit of the league.

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Ms Dhoni likely to play in the MI vs CSK clash The video has sparked fresh excitement among CSK supporters. Many fans pointed out how energetic and fit Dhoni looked while playing with Champak, leading to hopeful comments and wishes for his return to the playing XI. Dhoni has been resting due to fitness concerns earlier in IPL 2026, but this light-hearted session on the grass suggests he could be getting ready for action. While the team management hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the clip has left everyone wondering if we’ll see the captain cool back in yellow soon.

Also Read | MS Dhoni spotted practicing at Wankhede nets ahead of MI vs CSK clash; watch

CSK gears up for crucial clash against Mumbai Indians As the tournament heats up, all eyes are now on the Chennai Super Kings’ upcoming match. The team is set to face the Mumbai Indians on April 23 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This high-stakes game could be a turning point for CSK’s campaign, and Dhoni’s possible return would give the squad a massive boost in morale and experience.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.