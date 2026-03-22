MS Dhoni shakes leg with DJ Bravo at CSK's ROAR 2026 event in Chepauk; internet reacts ‘Dhurandhar’; watch viral video

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni shook a leg with Dwayne Bravo at the ROAR 2026 event hosted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Bravo, who is currently the mentor of another Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was among the CSK stalwarts who were invited for the event.

In a video that went viral on social media, Bravo performed his famous ‘Champion’ song in front of a jam-packed crowd with the current CSK squad as his front-row audience. Seeing Dhoni in front, Bravo came forward to his former skipper and hugged as the duo shook a leg to the beats of the song.

Also Read | Hussey turns back the clock as he hits Gaikwad for six in CSK Roar event; Watch

While Dhoni and Bravo enjoyed their moment, the rest of the CSK squad clapped on as they savoured the same. The video went viral in no time with fans reacting "Miss those Bravo celebrations and Dhoni smiles." Another user wrote, “Dhurandhar.”

One of the most-sought all-rounder of his time, the two-time T20 World Cup-winner spent majority of his IPL career at CSK. Having played for Mumbai Indians in the first three seasons, Bravo joined CSK in 2011 and retired at the same franchise. He played for Gujarat Lions for one season when CSK were banned from IPL.

For CSK, Bravo played 116 matches in IPL, taking 140 wickets and scoring 1004 runs. He is also the second player in CSK's all-time highest wicket-taker's list. Meanwhile, Dhoni was in jovial mood as he shared a great camaraderie with all his players, who now have said goodbye to the game.

Also Read | Who will replace injured Harshit Rana at KKR for IPL 2026?

Will IPL 2026 be MS Dhoni's last? Although it is still unclear whether IPL 2026 could be Dhoni's last on a cricket field, but the recruitment of Sanju Samson certainly gives a hint to those rumours. Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to NDTV that Dhoni will play in IPL 2026. “Dhoni will play,” Viswanathan had said.

The 44-year-old Dhoni is one of only four active players to have featured in every edition of the IPL, alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Manish Pandey. Over the course of his IPL career, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches, averaging 38 with a strike rate of 137, placing him sixth on the all-time list of highest run-scorers in the league's history.

The five-time champions will start their 2026 IPL season against the Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30. After the Rajasthan match, CSK will face off against Punjab Kings on April 3. CSK will then clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 before facing off against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

CSK's IPL 2026 schedule in first phase