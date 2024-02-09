MS Swaminathan, father of Green Revolution, to be awarded Bharat Ratna: All about the agronomist
Swaminathan, who played instrumental role in ushering in the Green Revolution, was conferred the highest civilian award in the country posthumously, along with former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao.
Eminent agronomist and agricultural scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan will be conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for his unparalleled contributions to Indian agriculture and farmers' welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 9 February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message