MSCI’s India stock gauge heads for correction amid Adani selloff
A key MSCI Inc. gauge of of Indian stocks was on course to enter a technical correction as the selloff in Adani Group shares deepened.
The MSCI India Index slid as much as 1.7%, taking its losses from a Dec. 1 peak to more than 10%. Eight of the 10 Adani-linked stocks are part of the measure. They were the biggest decliners on the index on Wednesday.
