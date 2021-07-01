Mswipe appoints Ketan Patel as new CEO

Mswipe, a financial services platform for small businesses on Thursday announced the appointment of Ketan Patel as its chief executive officer.

Founder Manish Patel will move into the role of managing director, it said in a statement.

Ketan Patel, with close to 20 years of entrepreneurial and corporate experience in fintech, and banking, financial services and insurance(BFSI) industry, will lead the company through a strategic transformation, it said.

“He is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, achieving revenue and profitability for our business. I am a firm believer of constant adaptability, and am confident that Ketan will spearhead Mswipe on to an exciting, high-growth journey as Mswipe expands to provide credit and other financial services in addition to our core payments services to our customers," said founder Manish Patel.

Prior to an entrepreneurial venture, Ketan also worked at Kotak Mahindra Bank for over 18 years where he had an illustrious career heading some of its key portfolios ranging from private banking, wealth management, composite business solutions and e-commerce. He was also instrumental in setting up the private banking business for the Kotak Group in the UK, the statement added.

“Mswipe has been a market leader in transforming digital payments for MSMEs and is credited with bringing several industry-first innovations in the last 10 years. I am excited to be a part of the journey ahead that seeks to transform the financial services landscape for the smallest of businesses in India," said Ketan Patel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.