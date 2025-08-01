Mumbai: State-owned telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd’s (MTNL) debt resolution is expected in the next three-four months, a top official of one of its lenders said on Thursday.

While there is no specific update at the moment, several discussions are underway regarding the resolution of the company's loan account and it will take some time for all stakeholders to “crystallize the entire issue", Ashok Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Punjab National Bank, said in an interview.

“We are looking for some resolutions to happen in that account and some discussions are happening at different levels…definitely something is going to happen in another 3-4 months' time," said Chandra.

MTNL was set up in 1986 and provides fixed-line telecommunication services in New Delhi and Mumbai. Its public-sector peer BSNL provides services in the rest of the country. MTNL owes ₹474.66 crore to Punjab National Bank.

The telco first defaulted on loans on 30 June 2024, when its total dues were ₹7,780.21 crore, according to stock exchange disclosures. Union Bank of India—the leader of the consortium of lenders—classified the loans as non-performing assets in August 2024, followed by Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and UCO Bank in September 2024. Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank classified the loans as non-performing assets in October 2024 and February, respectively.

Lenders have a cumulative exposure of ₹8,585 crore to MTNL as on 30 June, according to the company's regulatory filing.

MTNL’s troubles have mounted over the past decade amid dwindling landline customers and the company's inability to keep up with the infrastructure advancements by private competitors. Mint reported on 25 July that lenders' plans to buy property from the defaulting telco and adjust it against dues have stalled due to curbs on the sale of these assets and land-usage norms.

Meanwhile, Chandra is optimistic about loan recoveries for the year, pegging the figure for FY26 at over ₹16,000 crore. Net recoveries for the April-June period stood at ₹3,249 crore.

The lender saw loan slippages worth ₹1,792 crore during the quarter, with the largest year-on-year increase in slippages being seen in MSME loans. However, Chandra remains optimistic on the sector, saying that small businesses remain one of the biggest lending opportunities for the banking sector.

“We are putting lot of focus. We have brought in a lot of the digital piece in that, and through all those activities we are going for outreach programmes in the MSME clusters, various activities are happening in the field. We are very confident that this sector is going to give good contribution to our bank," he said.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) loans for the bank grew 18.6% on year and 4.1% on quarter to ₹1.7 trillion as at the end of June 2025.

Chandra also doesn’t anticipate stress in the unsecured loan segment, given that the bank’s exposure is limited to personal loans to the salaried customers, education loans and credit cards. Overall, he sees retail loan growth remaining strong through FY26 led by housing, vehicle and educational loans—which remain focus areas for the bank in addition to expectations of a pick in agriculture loans Q2 onwards.

“Overall for the RAM (retail, agriculture, MSME) sector put together, a lot of opportunities are there across the geography, and banks have to seize that opportunity," he said.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹1,675 crore in the three months through June, down 49% from the previous year on the back of higher provisions for income tax.

Analysts seemed somewhat impressed with Punjab National Bank’s performance.

Motilal Oswal, in a report on 30 July, pointed out that asset quality improved with slippages moderating sequentially, though the SMA (special mention account) book increased to 0.15% of domestic loans.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, an SMA-0 account refers to loans that have been overdue by 1-30 days, an SMA-1 account refers to loans that have been overdue by 31-60 days and an SMA-2 account refers to loans that have been overdue by 61-90 days.

However, Motilal Oswal cut its earnings estimates by 12% for FY26, while reiterating a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹130. Shares of PNB settled 2.5% lower at ₹105.4 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

Corporate loan pipeline

At a time when other large banks, especially private lenders, have been flagging muted demand for corporate credit, Chandra said that PNB has a strong pipeline of sanctioned loans, including project finance where disbursements are happening in phases.

“There are many project loans, where the disbursements will happen in one year, two years' time now. That is the reason you are not seeing the actual impact in the outstanding (loan book) figure. But we have a solid pipeline of the corporate book and I don't see any challenge as far as the growth in the corporate loan book is concerned," he said.

The country’s second largest state-owned bank’s corporate loan portfolio grew 6.9% on year and 1.1% on quarter to ₹4.7 trillion as of 30 June.

As of 31 March, 2025 the bank had sanctioned corporate loans worth ₹43,000 crore where disbursements were yet to happen. In FY26 so far, the bank has sanctioned loans worth ₹48,000 crore, and has approved loans worth another ₹38,000 crore where the documentation and processing are pending.

“Total all these three categories put together, we have ₹1.3 trillion of corporate loan book which is sanctioned for which the disbursements are going to happen in a phased manner," he said, adding that within project finance, the bank is looking at loans with a tenure of 2-3 years.

Renewable energy is the main driver of corporate demand and has been classified as a “champion sector", according to Chandra, who said that demand is also coming from segments such as defence, HAM (hybrid annuity model) road projects, power, data centers, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), and lease rental discounting. In addition to renewable energy and defence, petroleum sector is also seeing some project finance demand, he said.