MTR Foods owner Orkla India files draft papers for IPO, to sell 2.28 cr shares
While the company has not officially disclosed the issue size, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said it could be in the range of ₹3,200-3,500 crore. Orkla India declined to comment on the projected issue size.
Orkla India, the parent company of food brands like MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO), which will consist solely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares by the promoter entity, Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and other shareholders, Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran.