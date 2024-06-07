Mubadala-backed Zamp to buy Starbucks brand rights, stores in Brazil
ZAMP-STARBUCKS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX):UPDATE 4-Mubadala-backed Zamp to buy Starbucks brand rights, stores in Brazil
(Adds comment from SouthRock in paragraph 10, updates share reaction)
(Adds comment from SouthRock in paragraph 10, updates share reaction)
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.